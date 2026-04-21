RUSSIAS MEDVEDEV SAYS EU SHOULD NOT COUNT ON US IN ‘HYPOTHETICAL CONFLICT’ WITH MOSCOW

Russia's Medvedev says EU should not count on US in ‘hypothetical conflict’ with Moscow

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that the European Union should not count on an active US intervention in a "hypothetical conflict" with Russia.

Writing on the Russian social media platform Max, Medvedev, who is also deputy head of the Russian Security Council, accused "insane" European leaders of escalating tensions, citing drone production for Ukraine and France-Poland joint nuclear exercises.

He said Washington would not come to Europe's aid in such a scenario, arguing the US is focused on its "own domestic issues."

"Washington simply doesn't need Europe — and doesn't feel sorry for it at all," he said, adding that Europe is "not yet strong enough" to confront Russia.

Medvedev added that "as an ally, Europe is a zero," pointing out to economic challenges and migration issues in the 27-member bloc.

He urged European leaders to assess their protection capabilities of military production facilities, energy and transportation sectors.

"Therefore, before you shout about your readiness to decisively rebuff the Kremlin and inflict a crushing defeat on Russia, simply assess your own strength without taking into account the capabilities of the United States," he said.