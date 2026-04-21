Germany pushes for diplomacy, asks Iran to meet US in Islamabad

Germany on Tuesday called on Iran to engage in "constructive" negotiations with the US to end the war and to send a delegation to Islamabad for planned talks this week.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said EU members want a quick end to the war, and support efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

"The US has offered to hold talks, and third countries are making intensive efforts to facilitate a second round of negotiations," Wadephul told reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

"We call on Iran to come to Islamabad and engage in constructive negotiations with the US. As we know, the US vice president is prepared to travel to Islamabad. Iran should accept this extended hand for the sake of its own people," he said.

Wadephul also reiterated his call for Iran to refrain from obstructing navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and to allow a return to free and safe passage through the key waterway for global energy shipping.





