2 Gazans killed by Israeli fire as death toll tops 72,500, Health Ministry says

Displaced Palestinians carry the body of Ayman Abu Hasna, who was reportedly killed overnight in an Israeli strike while riding a motorcycle, during his funeral in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on April 20, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in Gaza over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll from Israel's war since October 2023 to 72,553, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

In its daily report, the ministry said hospitals received two bodies and 22 wounded over the past day.

The ministry did not specify the circumstances of the deaths, but said Israeli forces continue to violate the ceasefire in place since October 2025 through shelling and gunfire, resulting in casualties.

The ministry explained that 777 Palestinians have been killed and 2,193 injured since the ceasefire began.

The total number of wounded since October 2023 has reached 172,296, according to the ministry.

The ceasefire followed two years of genocidal war that began on Oct. 8, 2023, causing widespread destruction that affected about 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the United Nations at around $70 billion.





















