US military strikes suspected drug vessel in Caribbean

The US military carried out a strike Sunday on a vessel allegedly involved in narco-trafficking in the Caribbean, according to the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The strike was conducted by Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.

"Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," SOUTHCOM said on the US social media company X's platform.

The strike was part of an ongoing US campaign targeting suspected drug trafficking networks in the Eastern Pacific.

The US military has conducted dozens of similar strikes in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean in recent months, killing more than 150 people, according to official statements, though some experts have raised concerns over the legality of the strikes.



