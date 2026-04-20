Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of overnight strikes, killing 1, injuring 4

Russia and Ukraine on Monday accused each other of carrying out overnight strikes that left one person dead and four others injured.

Krasnodar region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram that Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on Tuapse, killing one person and injuring another.

He said a fire broke out at the seaport, while drone debris damaged windows in several buildings, including a school, kindergarten, museum, church, apartment building and a gas pipeline.

Videos circulating on Ukrainian Telegram channels appeared to show a large fire at what was described as the only Russian oil refinery located on the Black Sea coast, as well as one of the oldest in the port city of Tuapse.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Telegram its air defenses shot down 112 Ukrainian drones over the Astrakhan, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga and Kursk regions, as well as Krasnodar Krai, annexed Crimea and the waters of the Azov and Black seas.

Ukraine's General Staff claimed Russia launched 142 drones overnight, adding that 113 were shot down.

One person was injured in the Kyiv region and two in the Kharkiv region, regional Governors Mikola Kalashnik and Igor Terehov said on Telegram.

The claims could not be independently verified due to the ongoing war.





