Pakistan completes security arrangements for fresh US-Iran talks

Pakistani security officials guard a road ahead of the expected arrival of a US delegation in Islamabad, Pakistan, 20 April 2026. (EPA Photo)

Pakistan on Monday said that security arrangements had been put in place ahead of possible fresh US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the US Embassy in Islamabad and discussed the security arrangements made for the expected second round of negotiations with the US Charge d'Affaires to Pakistan Natalie Baker, according to a statement.

Naqvi detailed the security arrangements and prayed for the success of the second round of Islamabad talks.

Naqvi also met with Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam to discuss the second phase of the Islamabad talks.

He said: "Preparations for the second phase of the Islamabad talks have been completed and foolproof security arrangements have been made for foreign delegations."

Trump on Sunday announced that US representatives will fly to Islamabad for talks with the Iranians.

Tehran is yet to officially announce its decision, but has demanded the lifting of the US blockade of Iranian ports.

Pakistan hosted the highest-level engagement between the US and Iran on April 11-12, the first since 1979 when they broke diplomatic ties, but the talks remained inconclusive. The negotiations, dubbed Islamabad talks, were held after Pakistan mediated between the two parties since the war began on Feb. 28 and secured a two-week ceasefire that became effective on April 8.

Earlier, Pakistani sources said Iranians are expected to reach Islamabad on Tuesday.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran "does not accept any deadlines or ultimatums in pursuing its national interests."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, however, called for the use of "every rational and diplomatic path" to ease tensions, saying that war is no one's interest.