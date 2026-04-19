Kremlin says EU would have unblocked $106B loan to Ukraine ‘with or without Orban’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday said that the European Union "would have found a way" to unlock €90 billion ($106 billion) loan to Ukraine regardless of whether Viktor Orban remained as Hungarian prime minister or not.

"One way or another, they would have found a way to unblock this money, with or without (Hungary's outgoing Prime Minister Victor) Orban," Peskov told state media Vesti.

"There is no need to harbor any illusions about this," he added.

His remarks came after EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc is expected to reconsider unblocking a €90 billion loan next week.

"On the EU side, it is high time to unblock the €90-billion loan and move forward with the 20th sanctions package. The Foreign Affairs Council will take this up next week," she said on the US social media X.

EU leaders agreed in December to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan package for 2026 and 2027 after weeks of negotiations. However, the loan remains blocked by Orban-led Hungary.

Budapest, under Orban, has demanded that Ukraine restore Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline before lifting its veto. Hungary has accused Ukraine of halting deliveries, while Kyiv says transit was disrupted by damage from a Russian strike.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week repairs to the pipeline would be completed "this spring."

Hungary's opposition leader Peter Magyar held a clear lead over Orban in Sunday's parliamentary elections, according to the National Election Office. Orban later conceded defeat, saying: "We will serve our nation from the opposition."