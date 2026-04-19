Ecuador, Colombia tensions escalate as presidents trade accusations

Diplomatic tensions between neighbors Colombia and Ecuador have escalated further, with the countries' leaders trading fresh accusations over trade, security, and alleged political interference.

Speaking to the current issue of Semana magazine, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa described Colombia as Ecuador's "worst" trading partner, pointing to what he said was a significant trade imbalance.

"Colombia is one of our worst trading partners globally. With a total trade volume of $2.1 billion, we run a deficit of $1.2 billion," Noboa said, mentioning the effect of tariffs.

Noboa stressed that Ecuador is not engaged in a trade war with Colombia.

"No trade war has been declared against Colombians. The war has been declared against drug trafficking, violence, organized crime, smuggling and illegal mining," he said.

"Protecting the Colombian border costs us $400 million. Stopping violence, preventing drug shipments, and controlling guerrilla presence at the border has become very difficult for us."





- FURTHER CLAIMS

Noboa also alleged that Colombian President Gustavo Petro last year visited the Ecuadorian city of Manta and met with members of the Citizen Revolution movement, claiming that some of them were linked to drug trafficking gang leader Adolfo Macias Salazar, known as "Fito."

Petro sharply rejected the accusations, saying on US social media company X that Noboa was misled.

"They are filling his head with lies. It has nothing to do with me; I do not know the person called Fito or his associates," Petro said.

"I only traveled to Ecuador to attend presidential inauguration ceremonies. Moreover, we captured many criminals born there and handed them over."

Petro also said he had asked US President Donald Trump to mediate in the diplomatic dispute with Noboa but said the issue was instead referred to Marco Rubio, the secretary of state.

Petro further claimed that Noboa was being misled by drug traffickers, far-right groups, and certain political factions.





- DISPUTE

The dispute started after Ecuador announced it would double tariffs on Colombian imports from 50% to 100% starting May 1, citing Colombia's alleged failure to take sufficient border security measures.

Ecuador previously recalled its ambassador from Bogota for consultations following statements by Petro that Quito described as interference in its internal affairs.

Colombia responded by recalling its ambassador from Quito.

Diplomatic tensions between the two leaders have largely centered on differing approaches to combating drug trafficking groups operating in border regions, with both sides exchanging harsh accusations.

Trade friction between the two countries, which share long-standing commercial ties, began on Feb. 1 when Ecuador imposed a 30% tariff on Colombian goods.

The rate was increased to 50% on March 1. In response, Colombia halted electricity exports to Ecuador.

Ecuador retaliated by sharply raising transit fees for oil belonging to Colombia's state energy company, Ecopetrol, through pipelines operated by Ecuador's state firm, Petroecuador, from $3 per barrel to $30 per barrel.