Continued dialogue essential, Pakistani top diplomat tells Iranian counterpart

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Sunday that continued dialogue is essential, as a US delegation is set to arrive in Islamabad.

During a phone call, Dar emphasized "the need for continued dialogue and engagement as essential to resolving the current issues as soon as possible for promoting the peace and stability in the region and beyond," according to a statement from his office.

They agreed to remain in contact, said the statement, as a phone call between the Iranian president and the Pakistani prime minister is likely to be held later Sunday.

Earlier, multiple Pakistani sources familiar with the developments told Anadolu that at least two US planes carrying "advanced delegates" landed in Islamabad on Sunday, ahead of a second round of high-stakes talks with the Iranian side.

Later, US President Donald Trump said that US representatives are set to reach Islamabad tomorrow evening for negotiations with Iran.

Trump also told the New York Post that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will attend the talks.

Pakistan hosted the highest-level engagement between the US and Iran on April 11 and 12, the first since 1979 when they broke diplomatic ties, but the talks remained inconclusive.

The negotiations, dubbed Islamabad Talks, were held after Pakistan mediated between the warring parties since the war began on Feb. 28 and secured a 14-day ceasefire on April 08.