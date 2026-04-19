Arab nations condemn deadly attack on French UN peacekeeper in Lebanon

Arab nations strongly condemned a deadly attack that killed a French member of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon on Saturday and wounded three others in the south.

The condemnations came in separate statements by Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

UN peacekeepers said one of its personnel was killed and three others, were wounded, including two seriously, after a patrol came under small-arms fire from "non-state actors" in the village of Ghanduriyah in southern Lebanon.

The force said initial assessments indicated the fire came from "non-state actors (allegedly Hizbullah)."

Saudi Arabia voiced its "total rejection of all forms of violence," and stressed that those responsible "must receive a deterrent punishment."

Jordan stressed "the need to ensure the security of UN forces and preserve the safety of their personnel," while rejecting the targeting of UN peacekeepers.

Qatar described the attack as "a grave violation of international humanitarian law and Security Council Resolution 1701," that ended the 2006 war between Israel and Lebanon. It encouraged "an urgent investigation and bringing those responsible to justice."

The UAE said targeting peacekeepers constituted "a violation of international law and Security Council Resolution 1701," urging the Lebanese government to protect the force, investigate the circumstances of the attack and ensure it is not repeated.

It also reiterated support for the Lebanese government's efforts to impose state control and dismantle terror organizations.

Egypt stressed "the need to enable UN peacekeepers to carry out their duties to achieve security and stability in Lebanon."

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry vowed accountability.

"The Lebanese authorities will investigate this attack with full seriousness in order to identify and punish those responsible," it said.

In a separate statement, the ministry said Foreign Minister Youssef Raji sent a message of condolence to his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, after the killing of French Sgt. Florian Montorio.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also offered condolences to French President Emmanuel Macron in a call, condemning the targeting of the French contingent serving in southern Lebanon.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri praised the sacrifices by UN peacekeepers, particularly the French unit.

Hezbollah denied any involvement in the incident.

The group said it "denies any connection to the incident that occurred with UN peacekeepers in the Ghanduriyah area."

It urged caution in assigning blame pending the outcome of an investigation by the Lebanese army.

The attack came on the second day of a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah announced Thursday by US President Donald Trump.





