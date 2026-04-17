OIC condemns Israeli move to appoint envoy in Somaliland

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday strongly condemned Israel's announcement to assign a diplomatic representative to the self-declared Somaliland region in northwestern Somalia.

In a statement shared on US social media company X, the OIC described the move as "a violation of the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia," referring to Israel as the "occupying power."

The organization reaffirmed its full support for Somalia and its internationally recognized government, stressing its commitment to the country's unity and legitimate institutions.

It also underscored the importance of adherence to international law and the principles of the UN Charter, which require respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states.

The OIC reiterated its solidarity with Somalia and called for upholding international legal norms in addressing issues related to diplomatic representation and territorial status.

In December 2025, Israel announced mutual recognition with Somaliland, a move strongly rejected by the Somali government and criticized by many countries across the world.

On Wednesday, Israel appointed its first ambassador to Somaliland.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government unable to assert control over the region and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.

The Somali government refuses to recognize Somaliland as an independent state, considers it an integral part of its territory, and views any direct deals or engagement with it as a violation of the country's sovereignty and unity.