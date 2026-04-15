UN experts condemn Israel’s ‘illegal, indiscriminate’ strikes on Lebanon

Dust rises following the demolition of buildings by Israeli forces, according to UNIFIL, in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, April 3, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

UN experts on Wednesday condemned Israel's "illegal aggression and indiscriminate bombing campaign" against Lebanon on April 8, saying it took place only hours after a ceasefire agreement was brokered by Pakistan between the US and Iran.

"We are witnessing the continuing utmost contempt for the international legal order, for diplomacy, and above all for the lives of civilians and the environment in Lebanon," the experts said in a statement.

These independent human rights experts are appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council and work on a voluntary basis.

They said Israel "chose the very moment a ceasefire was announced" to launch "the largest coordinated wave of strikes on the country since 1980."

"This is not self-defense. It is a blatant violation of the UN Charter, a deliberate destruction of prospects for peace, and an affront to multilateralism and the UN-based international order," they said.

According to the experts, Israeli forces struck more than 150 locations across Lebanon within 10 minutes, killing at least 303 people and injuring 1,150 others.

They said many strikes hit residential neighborhoods and commercial areas in central Beirut, while more than 1 million people have been displaced in Lebanon since March 2.

The experts called on Israel to halt military operations in Lebanon, comply with the ceasefire framework and allow displaced people to return safely.

They also urged the United States to use its influence to ensure Israel stops strikes on Lebanese civilians and infrastructure and called on all states to suspend arms transfers to Israel while there is credible evidence of serious violations of international law.

The statement further urged the international community to support Lebanon's humanitarian response, including funding the country's $308 million flash appeal.