Pakistani premier arrives in Saudi Arabia as part of his 3-nation tour

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as part of a regional tour that also includes stops in Qatar and Türkiye.

Sharif and his delegation arrived in Jeddah, where they were welcomed by Saudi officials, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Earlier, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced Sharif's visits to three countries from April 15 to 18 to discuss regional developments ahead of a possible second round of talks between the US and Iran aimed at ending the ongoing Middle East conflict.

He will also participate in the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Türkiye.