UN chief calls Sudan conflict world’s ‘largest humanitarian crisis’ 3 years on

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday marked three years since the war in Sudan began, warning of catastrophic humanitarian conditions at an international conference in Berlin.

"Today marks three years since the war in Sudan began," Guterres said in a video message to the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan, calling it "a tragic milestone in a conflict that has shattered a country of immense promise, and created the world's largest humanitarian crisis."

"Nearly 34 million people inside Sudan now need humanitarian assistance," with "more than 4.5 million" forced to flee across borders, he said.

He warned that "famine has taken hold in what was once a breadbasket for the region," adding that "an entire generation of children has been robbed of education."

Guterres also said that "women and girls have been terrorized and systematic sexual violence has prevailed."

Highlighting funding gaps, he noted that "less than 40% of the humanitarian support required was delivered" last year, forcing "devastating cuts to food aid, medical services, and critical support for survivors of sexual violence."

"Despite growing needs, this year's response is falling even further short," he said, urging international partners to step up assistance.

He stressed that "funding alone cannot substitute for peace," calling for "an immediate cessation of hostilities" and an end to "external interference and the flow of arms that fuel this war."

He also called for "a credible path" toward "an inclusive, civilian-led political process that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people."

Sudan's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, denounced the conference in Germany held without consulting Khartoum as a "colonial tutelage approach" through which Western countries seek to impose their agenda.

Sudan has been gripped by conflict since April 2023 between the army and the RSF over integration into the military, a war that has killed tens of thousands, displaced around 13 million people and pushed parts of the country toward famine, in one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.