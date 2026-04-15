Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus says all measures taken to ensure country’s security

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Ünal Üstel on Wednesday said all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the country's security amid developments in the Beyarmudu district of Famagusta.

In a written statement, Üstel said authorities are closely and carefully monitoring the situation, stressing that all steps are being taken decisively regarding the TRNC's sovereignty.

He said illegal crossings into the area, reportedly justified by the Greek Cypriot Administration on the grounds of foot-and-mouth disease, were prevented by TRNC security forces through increased measures on the ground.

Üstel added that following talks with the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus and necessary assurances, measures in the area were later eased.

He added that authorities will continue to act decisively to protect the country's borders, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens, while prioritizing peace and stability in the region.

Earlier this week, the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus claimed that TRNC security forces violated the buffer zone in Çayhan Düzü, while the TRNC Foreign Ministry said the area falls within its sovereign territory.

On Wednesday morning, TRNC security forces denied entry to a Greek Cypriot veterinarian attempting to access the area with a UN escort.

Greek Cypriot media reported that Turkish soldiers had been deployed to the area, while the UN later said calm currently prevailed.