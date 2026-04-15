Trump says US could reopen its trade agreement with UK on less favorable terms

Scolding the US' long-time ally, US President Donald Trump has suggested the US could reopen its trade agreement with the UK on less favorable terms.

In a phone interview with Sky News that aired Wednesday, Trump appeared to question the strength of the countries' so-called special relationship and signaled dissatisfaction with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's approach to energy and immigration policy.

Asked how he would describe the relationship between Washington and London, Trump replied: "With who?" He went on to suggest the US had already been generous in previous negotiations and implied that terms could be revisited.

"We gave them a good trade deal. Better than I had to. Which can always be changed. But we gave them a trade deal that was very good because they're having a lot of problems," he said.

Trump also beat the drum on criticizing the UK's approach to immigration, calling it "insane." "They're destroying … your country is being invaded," he said.

"The UK's energy and immigration policies are the worst of both," he argued.

"You can't succeed, not possible," he noted.

"I like Starmer, but I think he's made a tragic mistake in closing the North Sea oil. You see your energy prices are the highest in the world," said Trump, a climate change denier and fervent advocate of more fossil fuel use.

Starmer previously said that he is "fed up" with the economic impact of global political decisions, accusing the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump of driving energy price volatility that is hurting UK households and businesses.

He also said the Iran war is "not our war" and that the United Kingdom will not be drawn into it, after Trump said he is considering pulling the US out of NATO, which both countries are members of.





