Pentagon ramps up Cuba military planning in case Trump orders intervention: Report

The Pentagon is "ramping up" planning for "possible" military operation in Cuba, according to a report Wednesday.

Citing two anonymous sources familiar with the matter, USA Today reported that directives were issued to ramp up preparations in case President Donald Trump orders intervention on the island, marking a possible escalation following years of economic pressure.

Separately, Zeteo reported Tuesday that officials in the US were given a "new directive" from the White House to intensify planning for possible military action against Cuba.

The reports came after Trump said Monday that the US "may stop by Cuba" after the war with Iran, adding that the island is a "failing nation." Earlier, Trump suggested he could "take" or "free" Cuba.

Cuba's Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo told Anadolu that his country's political system and leadership are "not up for negotiation," though she signaled an openness to dialogue on issues of mutual interest.

"In negotiations with the United States, there are a great number of issues of mutual interest," she said. "These are issues that we can deal with in a cooperative way."

Cuba has faced a prolonged economic crisis marked by fuel shortages, rolling blackouts and limited access to food and medicine. Cuban officials attribute much of the hardship to decades-long US sanctions, while American officials argue that structural economic issues are to blame.

Neither the Pentagon nor the White House have commented on the reports.