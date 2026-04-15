CHINAS XI ASSURED TRUMP OF NO WEAPONS SUPPORT TO IRAN: WHITE HOUSE

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping assured President Donald Trump that Beijing is not supplying weapons to Iran amid the regional conflict.

"President Xi assured the president that they are not supplying Iran with weapons throughout this conflict, and that assurance was made to the president," Leavitt told reporters, alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Bessent, for his part, highlighted China's significant role in purchasing Iranian oil.

"China was purchasing more than 90% of their oil, which is about 8% of China's energy needs," said Bessent, adding a blockade near the Strait of Hormuz could temporarily halt Chinese purchases of Iranian crude.

He said two Chinese banks were warned that they could face secondary sanctions.

"I will tell you that two Chinese banks received letters from the US Treasury. I'm not going to identify the banks, but we told them that if we can prove that there is Iranian money flowing through your accounts, then we are willing to put on secondary sanctions," he added.