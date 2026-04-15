Canada, Finland agree to strengthen collaboration on Arctic science, maritime security

Canada and Finland have agreed to strengthen their bilateral collaboration on arctic science, research, and maritime security as well as trade and artificial intelligence.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday hosted Finish President Alexander Stubb in the capital Ottawa, marking the first visit to Canada by a Finnish president in 12 years.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen collaboration on Arctic science, research, and maritime security, and welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in maritime capabilities and industrial partnerships.

According to a statement by Carney's office, the leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation on sovereign technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

They also welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Export Development Canada and Nokia to support Nokia's efforts to build "AI gigafactories," the statement said.

The two countries will also expand bilateral collaboration across quantum research, innovation, commercialization, and workforce development.

As NATO allies and close partners, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to investing 5% of their respective GDPs in defense and security by 2035, according to the statement.

Canada and Finland also announced the launch of negotiations on a General Security of Information Agreement to enhance bilateral intelligence-sharing, deepen defense cooperation, and open opportunities for industries.





