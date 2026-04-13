US lawmakers call for congressman’s resignation after sexual assault allegation derails California race bid

Several US lawmakers called Monday for Rep. Eric Swalwell to resign from Congress after sexual harassment and assault allegations forced him to suspend his campaign for California governor.

"California is corrupt enough. At least now they won't have a sexual predator as their future governor. Next step: Swalwell should resign from Congress, and if he doesn't, he should be expelled," Congresswoman Nancy Mace said on US social media company X.

Her remarks came a day after Swalwell announced that he was suspending his campaign for California's Governor in the wake of sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.

Two separate media investigations outlined allegations against Swalwell. A report by the San Francisco Chronicle cited a former staffer who accused him of sexually assaulting her on two occasions when she said she was too drunk to consent. In a separate report, CNN detailed claims from three additional women who alleged Swalwell sent explicit messages and nude images.

Swalwell denied all allegations, calling them "absolutely false" and vowing to fight them.

"To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past. I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that's my fight, not a campaign's," the California Democrat said.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez said Congress should not tolerate representatives who abuse staff, betray public trust for personal gain, and violate their oath of office.

"Americans deserve better and Congress must hold our members accountable," Velazquez said on X.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar on Friday called for Swalwell to "immediately" end his campaign to be California's next governor.

"This is unacceptable of anyone — certainly not an elected official — and must be taken seriously," they wrote in a statement.

Swalwell announced last year that he planned to run for California governor in 2026.