Thailand's traditional New Year festival Songkran - the country's most important public holiday of the year - began on Monday with exuberant public water fights, as temperatures were expected to top 40 degrees Celsius.



Between April 13-15, things are set to get very wet on the streets of Bangkok.



People spray each other with brightly coloured water pistols that have been on sale for days. In the capital, famous streets such as Silom Road and the backpacker mecca Khaosan Road turn into boisterous party strips.



Many participants were soaked from head to toe after only a few minutes and deafening party music blared from loudspeakers.



The weather service forecast even higher temperatures of up to 42 degrees for some parts of the country in the coming days along with very high humidity.



Authorities warned of health risks and stressed that it was dangerous to stay in the sun for long periods without protection. The city administration said it would provide many emergency teams as a precaution as well as plenty of drinking water for participants.





Many tourists often travel to join in the fun. However, the travel industry warned in advance of sharp declines due to high flight prices that have been driven up by the Iran war.



For many Thais, Songkran is also more expensive because of higher petrol prices: most citizens have a whole week off because of the celebrations and normally travel from the cities to the countryside to visit their families.



But in tourist hotspots such as Pattaya and on islands such as Phuket and Koh Samui, hardly anyone stays dry.



It is similar in neighbouring Cambodia and Laos.





This year the revelry may be more limited, as the government announced an alcohol ban for the party zones in Bangkok to prevent the partying from getting out of hand. It also said festivities should end at 10 pm (1500 GMT) each day.



In the former capital Ayutthaya, about 80 kilometres from Bangkok, elephants also traditionally take part in the water fights.



But the New Year's festival also has more serious sides: it stands for cleansing and renewal.



People clean their homes before the celebrations begin and prepare everything for the festivities including food for Buddhist temple ceremonies.



The word Songkran stands for the transition into the zodiac sign of Aries, the first sign of the zodiac.



