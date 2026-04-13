Magyar wins general elections in Hungary against incumbent Orban

Peter Magyar, leader of the opposition Tisza party, speaks as he and other officials celebrate following the partial results of the parliamentary election, in Budapest, Hungary, April 12, 2026. (REUTERS)

Hungary's opposition Tisza Party is poised to win parliamentary elections with 68.84% of vote and 137 seats, with 81% of ballots counted, according to unofficial results.

Opposition leader Peter Magyar held wide lead against incumbent Victor Orban from early on, according to National Election Office.

Hungary's far-right incumbent Orban conceded defeat, saying: "We will serve our nation from opposition."

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has just called to congratulate us on our victory, Magyar said on US social media platform X.