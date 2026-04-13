Magyar wins general elections in Hungary against incumbent Orban

Hungary's opposition Tisza Party is poised to win parliamentary elections with 68.84% of vote and 137 seats, with 81% of ballots counted, according to unofficial results.
Opposition leader Peter Magyar held wide lead against incumbent Victor Orban from early on, according to National Election Office.
Hungary's far-right incumbent Orban conceded defeat, saying: "We will serve our nation from opposition."
Prime Minister Viktor Orban has just called to congratulate us on our victory, Magyar said on US social media platform X.