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News World Hundreds of flights cancelled as Lufthansa pilots go on strike again

Hundreds of flights cancelled as Lufthansa pilots go on strike again

A two-day strike by pilots at German airline Lufthansa began on Monday, causing major disruption for travellers as a dispute over pay heated up. Hundreds of take-offs and landings in Frankfurt, Lufthansa's main hub and Germany's biggest airport, were cancelled across Monday and Tuesday, with 720 flights scrapped in Munich.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 13,2026
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HUNDREDS OF FLIGHTS CANCELLED AS LUFTHANSA PILOTS GO ON STRIKE AGAIN

A pilots' strike at Lufthansa and its low-cost subsidiary Eurowings caused hundreds of flight cancellations on ⁠Monday, affecting tens ⁠of thousands of passengers.

Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit has asked its members at Lufthansa's core brand ⁠and regional subsidiary Cityline to walk out on Monday and Tuesday.

* Lufthansa and the VC are at odds over a company pension scheme for pilots, with the union demanding that the airline more than double ⁠its ⁠contributions

* At Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest hub, 570 take-offs and landings, mostly from Lufthansa, were cancelled. More than 50,000 passengers were affected

* Munich airport reported a combined 720 cancellations over two ⁠days, most of them connections offered by Lufthansa.

* The company does not provide absolute figures for cancellations, only percentages

* At Lufthansa, which also includes unaffected units Discover ⁠and ‌City ‌Airlines, two-thirds of short ⁠and medium-haul flights and ‌half of long-haul flights were cancelled

* Eurowings said ⁠it would operate ⁠around 300, or 60%, of ⁠its scheduled flights