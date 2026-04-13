Hundreds of flights cancelled as Lufthansa pilots go on strike again

A pilots' strike at Lufthansa and its low-cost subsidiary Eurowings caused hundreds of flight cancellations on Monday, affecting tens of thousands of passengers.
Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit has asked its members at Lufthansa's core brand and regional subsidiary Cityline to walk out on Monday and Tuesday.
* Lufthansa and the VC are at odds over a company pension scheme for pilots, with the union demanding that the airline more than double its contributions
* At Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest hub, 570 take-offs and landings, mostly from Lufthansa, were cancelled. More than 50,000 passengers were affected
* Munich airport reported a combined 720 cancellations over two days, most of them connections offered by Lufthansa.
* The company does not provide absolute figures for cancellations, only percentages
* At Lufthansa, which also includes unaffected units Discover and City Airlines, two-thirds of short and medium-haul flights and half of long-haul flights were cancelled
* Eurowings said it would operate around 300, or 60%, of its scheduled flights