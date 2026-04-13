China calls US-Iran ceasefire 'very fragile', urges unified opposition to escalation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said the current ⁠ceasefire ⁠between the U.S. and Iran is "very fragile" and urged the ⁠global community to "unequivocally oppose any actions that undermine the ceasefire or escalate the confrontation."

Wang made the remarks during a phone call ⁠with his ⁠Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Wang's ministry said. The priority is to prevent the resumption of hostilities and "to preserve the hard-won ⁠momentum of ceasefire," Wang said.

China would be pleased to see Pakistan playing a greater role in helping ⁠resolve ‌the ‌conflict, Wang ⁠said, adding ‌that Beijing too stands ready to make ⁠its contributions.











