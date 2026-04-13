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News World China calls US-Iran ceasefire 'very fragile', urges unified opposition to escalation

China calls US-Iran ceasefire 'very fragile', urges unified opposition to escalation

Calling the current U.S.-Iran ceasefire "very fragile," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the international community on Monday to firmly oppose any actions that could escalate the conflict.

AFP WORLD
Published April 13,2026
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CHINA CALLS US-IRAN CEASEFIRE VERY FRAGILE, URGES UNIFIED OPPOSITION TO ESCALATION

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said the current ⁠ceasefire ⁠between the U.S. and Iran is "very fragile" and urged the ⁠global community to "unequivocally oppose any actions that undermine the ceasefire or escalate the confrontation."

Wang made the remarks during a phone call ⁠with his ⁠Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Wang's ministry said. The priority is to prevent the resumption of hostilities and "to preserve the hard-won ⁠momentum of ceasefire," Wang said.

China would be pleased to see Pakistan playing a greater role in helping ⁠resolve ‌the ‌conflict, Wang ⁠said, adding ‌that Beijing too stands ready to make ⁠its contributions.