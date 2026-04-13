At least 6 killed in fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

At least six people were killed in a new wave of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon since early Monday, Lebanese media reported.

The state-run National News Agency said one person was killed and nine others were injured when fighter jets hit the town of Al-Bazourieh.

Airstrikes also killed one person in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa and three others in the towns of Sir el Gharbiyeh and Choukine.

NNA said Israeli warplanes struck a center of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Tyre city, injuring one person, who was later pronounced dead. Several Red Cross vehicles were damaged in the attack.

The outlet said several people were also killed in an airstrike on an orchard in Tyre, without giving a specific number.

Israeli artillery shelling was also reported in the towns of Haniyeh, Qlaileh, Mansouri, Bayt Yahun, Tayr Harfa, Majdal Zoun, and Sama'ah in the south. Media reports also reported shelling by phosphorus bombs in the town of Zibqin in the Tyre district.

At least 2,055 people have been killed and 6,588 others injured since Israel expanded its offensive in Lebanon since March 2 following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah, according to the Health Ministry.

The attacks came although Beirut and Tel Aviv agreed to hold their first meeting on April 14 in Washington to secure a ceasefire and launch direct talks.