Pope vows to ‘speak out loudly’ after criticism from Trump

Pope Leo XIV has said he is "not afraid" of the administration of Donald Trump and vowed to "speak out loudly" after the US president criticized him as "weak" following his remarks on the US and Israel's war against Iran.

According to a report by ANSA, the pontiff talked to reporters on a papal flight from Rome to Algiers on Monday, saying he would continue to speak out against the conflict.

"I am not afraid of the Trump administration," Leo said, as he began a 10-day visit to Africa that will include Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea.

"I speak of the Gospel and therefore I will continue to speak out loudly against the war.

"I have no intention of entering into a debate with him," he added, referring to Trump.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he did not want "a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon."

"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy," he said. Trump also suggested that Leo's election as head of the Catholic Church was politically motivated.

"Because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J Trump.

"If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican," he continued.

Speaking during a prayer vigil at St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday, the pope said: "Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war," referring to the US-Israel war on Iran.





