11 killed as Tropical Cyclone Maila batters Papua New Guinea

At least 11 people have been killed in Papua New Guinea by floods and landslides caused by Tropical Cyclone Maila, local media reported Monday.

Casualties were reported from the autonomous Bougainville region, according to the National Broadcasting Corporation of PNG.

At least 12 others were hospitalized with various injuries.

Australia has pledged A$2.5 million ($1.75 million) in humanitarian assistance to Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea to support responses to Tropical Cyclone Maila.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said making contact with remote communities affected by the disaster is challenging, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Tropical Cyclone Maila reached Category 5 strength in the Solomon Sea and caused major flooding and destruction across eastern Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

Marape said Monday that the government has begun mobilizing essential relief supplies including food rations, clean water, medical supplies and temporary shelters.

Maila was initially forecast to hit the southeastern tip of the island of New Guinea as a Category 2 or 3 storm but has since been downgraded to a tropical low.



