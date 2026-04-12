Iran Quds Force commander says Israeli pressure made ‘resistance’ stronger

The commander of Iran's Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, said Sunday that Israeli pressure and attacks have only made the "resistance front" stronger and "more united," according to the IRNA state news agency.

Qaani said the "resistance front" remains unified and cohesive, despite mounting Israeli attacks.

"The Zionist regime believes that by pressuring the resistance and martyring its members and innocent, oppressed people, it can lead them to defeat, weakness or surrender," said Qaani.

He argued that the more pressure the "resistance front" faces, the stronger and more resilient it becomes.

"Today, the resistance front is stronger and more united than ever," he added.

The remarks came as Iran and the United States hold landmark talks in Islamabad, hosted by Pakistan and seen as the most significant negotiations between the two sides since 1979, amid a fragile two-week ceasefire announced earlier this week.





