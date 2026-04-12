Hungary sees record early turnout in key parliamentary election

Hungary recorded an early voter turnout of 54.14% as of 1 pm (1100GMT) in the Sunday parliamentary election, according to data released by the National Election Office.

The figure compares with 40.01% in the 2022 election, 42.32% in 2018, 34.33% in 2014 and 35.88% in 2010.

Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister and leader of the ruling Fidesz party, called for higher turnout as he cast his vote in Budapest, saying "the more we are, the better it will be."

He said the government had made progress toward its key objectives but needed to accelerate its efforts, while stressing that he would accept the result and respect the will of voters.

Meanwhile, Peter Magyar, leader of the main opposition Tisza party, urged voters to take part in the election, calling the vote "decisive" and warning that it would shape Hungary's political direction.

He said his party had deployed tens of thousands of volunteers to monitor polling stations, adding that any reported irregularities would be documented and investigated.

Polling stations opened at 6 am and are due to close at 7 pm, with preliminary results expected later in the evening.

More than 8 million eligible voters are casting ballots to elect members of the 199-seat National Assembly.

Under the electoral system, 106 lawmakers are elected in single-member constituencies, while 93 seats are allocated through national party lists, with a 5% threshold required to enter parliament.

The vote is seen as one of the most competitive contests of Orban's tenure, with his ruling Fidesz party facing a more consolidated opposition.

The Tisza Party gained support in recent polls.





