Kamala Harris says she is considering 2028 presidential run

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday that she is considering a presidential run in 2028, implying that she may run for president for the third time.

"Listen, I might. I'm thinking about it," Harris said in response to a question from Rev. Al Sharpton at the National Action Network's conference in Manhattan.

"Let me also say this. I served for four years, being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States. I spent countless hours in my West Wing office, footsteps away from the Oval Office. I spent countless hours in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room. I know what the job is. And I know what it requires," she added.

She said she has spent the past year traveling across the country, including significant time in the South, and stressed that the current status quo "is not working" for many people and has failed them for a long time.

Harris lost to President Donald Trump in the 2024 election after replacing then-President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee and previously ran unsuccessfully for the party's nomination in 2020 before being chosen as Biden's running mate, according to CBS News.

The former vice president has maintained a relatively low profile since her 2024 defeat and declined to run for California governor last year, fueling speculation about a potential White House bid in 2028.