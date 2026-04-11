Israeli airstrikes kill dozens more in Lebanon

At least 22 people have been killed since early Saturday in a fresh wave of Israeli attacks on Lebanon, the Lebanese state-run media reported.

In the latest attack, an Israeli airstrike on the town of Tefahta, southern Lebanon, killed eight people and injured nine others, including five in critical condition.

An Israeli airstrike on the town of Toul in Lebanon's Nabatieh killed three people, including a health authority member, and wounded three others, including a paramedic, the National News Agency (NNA) reported, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.

A separate wave of attacks claimed three lives in the town of Kfar Sir. Four others were also killed when a residential building along the Zefta-Nabatieh highway was hit.

A strike on the town of Qsaibeh killed another person, the NNA added.

Earlier, the NNA reported the killing of three other people during an Israeli strike on a residential building in the Mayfadoun area of Lebanon's southern Nabatieh governorate.

The town of Jebchit also came under an airstrike that targeted a private electricity generator complex, destroying and setting it on fire.

Israel has carried out an expanded offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

On Friday evening, the Lebanese presidency announced that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to hold their first meeting on April 14 at the US State Department in Washington, DC, with the aim of securing a ceasefire and initiating direct talks.

The expected talks come as Iran and the US are holding rare talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad to end a war that started on Feb. 28 with the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Saturday's meeting in Islamabad comes after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, saying Tehran presented a "workable" 10-point proposal for negotiations.







