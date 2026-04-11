Baltic states deny involvement in drone attacks against Russian targets

The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania on Friday strongly denied Russian accusations that their territories were being used to launch drone attacks against Russian targets.

In a joint statement, the three Baltic states described the claims as "completely baseless" and part of an "ongoing disinformation campaign" by Moscow.

The statement comes after Moscow earlier this week issued warnings to the Baltic states, accusing them of assisting Ukraine in a campaign against Russia's oil terminals.

They said they have never allowed their airspace or land to be used for such attacks, adding that they had formally rejected the allegations in meetings with Russian diplomats in late March.

"Notwithstanding the official reaction, Russia has continued lying. Ukraine continues to defend itself from Russia's full-scale war of aggression, in full compliance with Article 51 of the UN Charter," the statement said.

"Instead of continuing its malign information operation, Russia must end its war of aggression against Ukraine and fully withdraw its armed forces from all internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. Baltic States remain in full solidarity with Ukraine," it added.