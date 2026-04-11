2 Israeli soldiers wounded in clashes in southern Lebanon

Two Israeli soldiers were wounded on Saturday during a clash with armed fighters in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli media reports.

Israel's Channel 13, citing the military, said the two soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade sustained moderate injuries from shrapnel during the confrontation earlier in the day.

The incident comes amid an ongoing Israeli ground offensive in southern Lebanon, where the military has said five divisions are currently taking part in the campaign.

Israel launched a large-scale military offensive in Lebanon on March 2, during which it announced the deaths of 12 soldiers and injuries to dozens more.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded in towns near the Lebanese border in northern Israel following the detection of rocket and drone launches from Lebanon.

Israeli Army Radio reported that around 2,200 rockets have been fired from Lebanon toward Israel since the start of the offensive on March 2, without providing further details.

On Friday evening, the Lebanese presidency announced that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to hold their first meeting on April 14 at the US State Department in Washington, DC, with the aim of securing a ceasefire and initiating direct talks.







