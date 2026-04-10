French minister says Iran ceasefire remains ‘temporary', 'fragile’

The ceasefire reached after 40 days of war involving Iran remains "temporary" and "fragile," with more work needed to make it lasting, France's foreign minister said Thursday.

"The ceasefire reached on Wednesday, April 8, was temporary and fragile. Much remained to be done to restore peace and stability in the region," Jean-Noel Barrot told French daily La Croix.

He said a durable settlement will require Iran to make "major concessions" and adopt a "radical change of posture" to allow peaceful coexistence with its neighbors.

Barrot added that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward, citing the 2015 nuclear agreement-which US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from in 2018-as an example of negotiations that led to a measurable reduction in Iran's nuclear activities.

He said a broader agreement is now needed, covering Iran's nuclear program, ballistic missile capabilities, regional activities, and human rights issues.

"The situation shows that no side emerges stronger from this conflict. Civilians across Iran and the wider Middle East remain the main victims," he added.

Barrot also condemned Israel's ongoing strikes on Lebanon, saying they must not undermine the fragile ceasefire framework.

"Large-scale strikes have caused significant civilian casualties, and Lebanon must not become a secondary theatre of war," he warned.

Barrot urged respect for international law and urged Israel to avoid targeting civilian infrastructure while engaging in dialogue with Lebanon to resolve disputes.

On NATO, Barrot rejected the idea of automatic alignment with the United States, stressing European strategic autonomy and calling for strengthening the European pillar within the alliance.

The US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, brokered by Pakistan, as a step toward a possible broader agreement to halt the conflict against Tehran launched on Feb. 28 by Washington and Tel Aviv that has left thousands dead and wounded.