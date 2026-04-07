At least 18 killed in US-Israeli attacks in northern Iran

At least 18 people were killed, including two children, and 24 others injured in US-Israeli attacks targeting residential areas in northern Iran on Tuesday, Iranian media reported.

Fars News Agency, citing a deputy governor of Alborz province, said the strikes hit homes and shelters in the region in the morning.

The official said 18 people were confirmed dead, including two children, and 24 others were injured and taken to medical centers for treatment.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian authorities have not updated the toll in recent days.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





