 Contact Us
News World US, Philippine air forces launch joint air drill Cope Thunder 26

US, Philippine air forces launch joint air drill Cope Thunder 26

The US and Philippine air forces launched their annual “Cope Thunder” drills at Basa Air Base, aiming to boost joint combat readiness and interoperability through April 17.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published April 06,2026
Subscribe
US, PHILIPPINE AIR FORCES LAUNCH JOINT AIR DRILL COPE THUNDER 26

The US and Philippine air forces kicked off their annual joint air exercise Monday at Basa Air Base near Manila.

The exercise is aimed at improving joint fighter training and interoperability and will run until April 17, said a statement from the Philippine Air Force.

The event was attended by Philippine Air Force Brig. Gen. Angelito Retuta, Maj. Gen. Jose Bonifacio Calub, and US Air Force Brig. Gen. Phillip Mallory.

Cope Thunder began in the Philippines in 1976, later moved to Alaska in 1992, and was resumed in the Philippines in 2023.