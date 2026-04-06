UN nuclear watchdog renews warning over strikes near Iranian nuclear plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Monday that it confirmed recent impacts of military strikes near Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, warning of the possibility of a "severe radiological accident" amid US-Israeli attacks.

The IAEA "can confirm recent impacts of military strikes close to Iran's Bushehr plant, including one just 75 meters from the site perimeter," the UN agency wrote on the US social media company X.

It added that the plant itself has not been damaged, according to the IAEA's analysis of imagery from April 5.

"Once again, IAEA Director General @rafaelmgrossi (Rafael Grossi) warns that continued military activity near the BNPP (Bushehr plant) -- an operating plant with large amounts of nuclear fuel -- could cause a severe radiological accident with harmful consequences for people and the environment in Iran and beyond."

Grossi emphasized that regardless of the intended targets, such attacks pose a "very real danger" to nuclear safety and must cease immediately.

He also reiterated his call for all parties to fully respect indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during conflict.

"A nuclear facility and surrounding areas should never be struck," Grossi added.

The warning followed attacks on Saturday that targeted Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant and several petrochemical hubs, including the Mahshahr and Bandar Imam special petrochemical zones.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes against Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.