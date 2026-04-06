STRENGTHENING TIES WITH ISLAMIC COUNTRIES ONE OF RUSSIAS PRIORITIES: FOREIGN MINISTER

Strengthening ties and promoting dialogue with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is one of Russia's "unconditional foreign policy priorities," the Russian foreign minister said Monday.

Speaking at a meeting of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group leadership with ambassadors of OIC member states, Sergey Lavrov said Moscow also pays "great attention" to expanding trade and economic cooperation with the "Islamic world" and implementing joint investment projects.

"A trusting dialogue has been established on pressing issues on the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East, which currently requires special attention," he said.

He added that "such contacts confirm the commonality or similarity of approaches between Russia and Muslim countries on a wide range of global and regional issues."

Lavrov said there are promising developments in the humanities, culture, education, and science.

The OIC is the second-largest organization after the United Nations, with a membership of 57 states across four continents, aiming to "safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world."