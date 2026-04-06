Resident doctors in England to begin 6-day strike over pay dispute

Tens of thousands of resident doctors in England are set to begin a six-day strike Tuesday in a major escalation of a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions.

Health leaders warned the timing, coming after a holiday weekend, could add pressure on services, though most care is expected to continue. Patients have been advised to attend appointments unless told otherwise and to seek urgent care when needed.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting criticized the British Medical Association's decision to proceed with the strike despite a government offer.

"It is disappointing for patients and staff alike that the BMA has decided to press ahead with strikes this week, despite the deal we put to them which would have seen resident doctors 35.2% better off, on average, than they were four years ago," Streeting said.

Doctors' representatives said they remain open to negotiations.

"We have consistently maintained that we are willing to postpone industrial action should a genuinely credible offer be provided," said Dr. Jack Fletcher, chair of the BMA's resident doctors committee.

The union said the latest proposal fell short on pay, job clarity and worker protections, and warned that disruption is likely despite contingency plans.



