News World Israel attacked from Iran, Yemen and Lebanon

Israel attacked from Iran, Yemen and Lebanon

Facing simultaneous attacks from Iran, Yemen, and Lebanon on Monday, Israel saw air raid sirens sound across Greater Tel Aviv, alongside strikes in Eilat and near the northern Lebanese border.

DPA WORLD Published April 06,2026 Subscribe

Israel came under separate simultaneous attacks from Iran, Yemen and Lebanon on Monday.



Air raid alarms sounded in Greater Tel Aviv, and attacks were recorded in Eilat 280 kilometres to the south and to the north near the Lebanese border.



People sought safety in air-raid shelters. No injuries were reported.



Iran attacked the Tel Aviv area with missiles, while Eilat at the head of the Gulf of Aqaba was attacked with drones launched from Yemen, according to media reports. The Hezbollah militia launched attacks on northern Israel from Lebanese territory.



Since the start of the current war on February 28, several apparently coordinated attacks have been launched at Israel by Iran's allies - Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.











