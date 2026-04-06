Iran seeks end to US-Israeli targeting of top leadership, deadline on Strait of Hormuz: Pakistani sources

Iran wants the US and Israeli forces to "immediately halt their hostilities, particularly targeting top Iranian leadership, in addition to the "unconditional" withdrawal of US President Donald Trump's "deadline" on the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistani official sources told Anadolu on Monday, confirming a ceasefire proposal was shared with Tehran.

"Iran has conveyed to Islamabad that it will only consider the proposal if the US and Israel immediately halt all kinds of hostilities against Iran, including targeting its senior military and civilian leaders," said sources privy to developments, stressing not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The statement came as Tehran on Monday confirmed the killing of Majid Khadmi, intelligence chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, while reports had suggested that a 45-day ceasefire proposal had been made.

Tehran said it cannot be forced to enter into any dialogue through "deadline threat," according to the Pakistani sources.

Pakistan's army chief Gen. Asim Munir and the country's top diplomat Ishaq Dar are in "constant" contact with US vice president JD Vance and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, respectively, in an attempt to persuade the two sides to come to the negotiation table, the sources added.

The ceasefire proposal, the sources said, includes an immediate ceasefire, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, within two to three weeks to finalize a broader settlement, and subsequent in-person talks in Islamabad.

Trump said on Sunday there was a strong chance of reaching an agreement with Iran as soon as Monday, while also threatening to escalate attacks dramatically if Tehran fails to deliver quickly.

Notably, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told a news briefing in Tehran on Monday that it communicated its demands to the US side through third parties.

"We have formulated our own set of demands based on our interests and considerations. We are not ashamed to voice our legitimate and logical demands," Baqaei said when asked if there is any new plan for ending the war between Iran and the US.

Baqaei also rejected the idea of a ceasefire with the US, saying any pause in fighting could allow its adversaries to regroup and resume attacks.

Pakistan has positioned itself to mediate between the US and Iran, leveraging its good relations with Washington and Tehran, and strategic and defense partnerships with China and Saudi Arabia.



