3 killed in Dagestan dam breach as floods hit Russia, Kazakhstan

Three people were killed after a dam breach in Russia's Dagestan region caused by abnormal amounts of precipitation, the regional Emergency Situations Ministry said Monday.

A breach occurred at the Gedzhukh Reservoir in the Derbent district after the structure overflowed following heavy rainfall, the ministry said in a statement, warning that the risk of further collapses, rockfalls and mudslides persists.

Meanwhile, flooding also affected neighboring Kazakhstan, where a dam breach was reported near the capital Astana.

In the village of Sabyndy, located 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Astana, a dam burst, Kazakhstan's Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

"In the Korgalzhyn district, a breach of the 'Shoptykol' dam has been recorded. Emergency response operations are underway at the site to safely manage the water flow," it said.

The ministry specified that approximately 200 people are involved in dam reinforcement efforts. The hydraulic structure is located two kilometers (1.2 miles) north of the village of Sabyndy, which is home to more than 1,000 people.





