Ukrainian president holds talks with his Syrian counterpart in Damascus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday met with his Syrian counterpart, Ahmad al-Sharaa, in Damascus.

The two agreed to collaborate to provide "greater" security and more opportunities for development in Ukrainian and Syrian societies, Zelenskiy wrote on US social media company X.

Zelenskiy said he discussed the situation in the region with al-Sharaa, as well as the circumstances of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"There is a strong interest in exchanging military and security experience. I appreciate the words of respect for our people," he said, adding that he is "grateful" for the support.

He added that they discussed Ukraine's role as a reliable food supplier and joint opportunities to strengthen regional food security.

"We understand very well the energy and infrastructure challenges Syria is currently facing. We are ready to work together to expand opportunities for both our countries and their people," he concluded.