UK maritime office reports unknown projectiles near vessel at UAE port

The UK Office of Maritime Trade Operations on Sunday reported suspicious activity involving unknown projectiles near a vessel at a port in the United Arab Emirates.

In a warning notice, UKMTO said it received a report of an incident in Sharjah's Khor Fakkan Port, UAE.

The captain reports witnessing multiple splashes from unknown projectiles in close proximity to his container ship while conducting loading operations.

Authorities are investigating the nature of the projectile and the circumstances surrounding the incident, it said.

The agency advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

In response, authorities in Sharjah, one of the seven UAE states, confirmed that no injuries have been reported in the Khor Fakkan Port incident.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau said on the US social media company X that updates will be provided once available.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.