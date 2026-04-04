Iran says psychiatric hospital in Tehran hit in US-Israeli strikes

An Iranian psychiatric hospital in the capital Tehran was struck during ongoing US-Israeli attacks, but no casualties were reported, authorities said on Saturday.

Delaram Sina Psychiatric Hospital sustained damage in the strike and is currently unable to operate, according to Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency, which cited the head of the facility.

The hospital has been fully evacuated, the official said, adding that restoring full services across all departments could take five to six months.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.