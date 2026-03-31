Trump posts video of explosions amid reported strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump on Monday posted a video of massive explosions amid new attacks on Iran.

Trump shared an uncensored and uncaptioned video of blasts on his Truth Social.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US hit a large ammunition depot in the Iranian city of Isfahan with 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs.

Citing a US official, the report said a high volume of bunker busters, or penetrator munitions, were used for the strike.

Separately, explosions were also heard in Iran's capital Tehran on early Tuesday.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.