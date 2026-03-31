Türkiye launches 2nd LUNA satellite for space-based IoT services

Turkish defense giant Aselsan said Monday that it successfully launched its second satellite, LUNA-2, from California aboard a SpaceX rocket as part of its space-based Internet of Things (IoT) solutions program.

In a statement on the US social media company X's platform, Aselsan said it continues to expand its presence in Türkiye's space ecosystem by leveraging its technological capabilities in satellite communications, payload systems, ground control infrastructure and platform solutions.

Despite its small size as a nanosatellite, LUNA-2 is designed to provide secure and uninterrupted sensor data transmission even in remote areas. The satellite uses a dedicated LoRa communication system which enables wide-area coverage with low energy consumption.

Aselsan said all design, development, production, integration and testing processes for LUNA-2 were carried out in-house. The flight software, ground control software, LoRa transceiver card used as the payload and data transfer unit were also developed by Aselsan engineers using domestic capabilities.

The company said the launch of LUNA-2 is expected to further strengthen its capabilities in the field of space-based IoT and contribute to Türkiye's goal of building an independent, competitive and sustainable space technology ecosystem.

Aselsan's first satellite in the series, LUNA-1, was launched into orbit in December last year aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.