MALAYSIAN SHIPS TO BE SPARED FROM IRANS HORMUZ TOLLS: MINISTER

Malaysian tankers permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will be exempt from paying any prospective tolls imposed by Iran, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Tuesday.

Iranian state media reported on Monday that a parliamentary commission had approved plans to impose tolls on vessels transiting the vital waterway that Tehran has effectively closed due to the Middle East war.

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said on Saturday the tankers -- owned by petroleum giant Petronas, Sapura Energy and maritime firm MISC -- were awaiting clearance to safely sail through the strait.

"No, this is a complete no... The Iranian ambassador (to Malaysia) has mentioned this, no toll being imposed on Malaysian vessels," Loke told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are a friendly party. We have a good diplomatic relationship with the Iranian government."

Iran has indicated that it will allow vessels from nations it deems friendly to pass through the strait.

Loke said it would take time for Malaysian vessels to pass through Strait of Hormuz as "there are many ships that are stranded and anchored there".

"But I think that the Iranian government has given their commitment and we think that our vessels will be able to pass through," he added.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in a televised announcement last week, thanked Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for giving way to Malaysia and "releasing the oil tankers and the workers involved so that they can continue their journey home".