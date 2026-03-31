Russian, Egyptian presidents discuss Middle East crisis over phone

Russian and Egyptian presidents on Tuesday discussed the ongoing armed conflict in the Middle East over the phone, a Kremlin statement said.

"Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The situation resulting from the unprecedented escalation of the conflict in the Middle East was discussed in detail," the statement said.

Both sides emphasized the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the achievement of political and diplomatic agreements, with unconditional consideration of the interests of all states in the region, it noted.

"A detailed exchange of views also took place on current issues of bilateral relations, including the implementation of large-scale investment projects in the energy and industrial sectors. The overall positive dynamics of multifaceted Russian-Egyptian cooperation were noted," the statement also read.

Regional tensions have escalated since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage, while disrupting global markets and aviation.





