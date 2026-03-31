Russia has not seen Ukrainian proposals for Easter truce: Kremlin

Russia has not seen "clearly formulated" proposals from Ukraine for a temporary ceasefire over the Easter holidays, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Kyiv was ready for a truce with Moscow over the Easter holidays, including a mutual halt in attacks on energy facilities to ease a global oil crisis triggered by the Iran war.

"From Zelensky's statements we've read, we haven't seen any clearly formulated initiatives for an Easter truce," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP.

"We reiterate: Zelensky must take responsibility and make the appropriate decision so that we can achieve peace, not a ceasefire," he added.

Russia has repeatedly rejected a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying it is instead pushing for a final peace settlement.

Ukraine says Russia is deliberately prolonging the war to capture more Ukrainian territory and is not genuinely interested in peace.

Zelensky said Monday that Ukraine was ready for any format of ceasefire, "total or energy-related".

"And we are ready for a ceasefire for the Easter holidays... We are ready for any compromises, except compromises involving our dignity and sovereignty," the Ukrainian leader added.









